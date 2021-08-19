More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx offense goes cold in second straight loss to Connecticut
Napheesa Collier and Damiris Dantas were among the players who struggled.
Coronavirus
Bunker's nightclub temporarily closes due to COVID cases
The North Loop live music mainstay had only just reopened July 8 after 15 dark months.
Evening forecast: Low of 72; clear and warm ahead of possible storms Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Duluth
Superior National Forest fire in rural Lake County grows to almost 7 square miles
The Greenwood Fire was caused by lightning.
Motorsports
Reusse: 'Grandpa' Force and daughter Brittany still big names as NHRA heads for Brainerd
John Force, the leader of drag racing's first family, has won 11 Funny Car titles in northern Minnesota.