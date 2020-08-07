More from Star Tribune
More From Video
World
Air India flight skids off runway, killing 16
The Boeing 737 split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India.
Coronavirus
Relief talks fail in D.C.,; Treasury secretary sees executive action
A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive collapsing Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money ended in disappointment
Nation
U.S. officials uncover 'sophisticated' border tunnel
The incomplete tunnel stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 72; breezy and cloudy with storms possible late
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 85, scattered storms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast