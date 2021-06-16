More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 71, with storms, some severe, possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers Football
Gophers receive commitment from Baltimore WR Ike White
The three-star recruit also had offers from Boston College, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati, among others.
Local
Gun evidence recovered from Winston Smith shooting scene, circumstances still murky
Several gun casings were found inside and outside of the vehicle Smith was in when he was killed by police.
Nation
Capitol police must become protective agency, inspector general tells Senate committee
Sen. Klobuchar's Rules Committee is examining what went wrong on Jan. 6.