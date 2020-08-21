More from Star Tribune
Celebrities
Lori Loughlin gets prison time in college bribery scandal
The "Full House" actor must serve two months, and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, must serve five.
Nation
Postmaster general: Workers committed to successful election
Pressed by senators over mail delivery disruptions, Louis DeJoy said he was unaware of changes that sparked a public uproar.
Evening forecast: Low of 71; mostly cloudy, humid, with storm possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Hot and humid; high of 87
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Biden vows to unite Americans and end 'darkness'
Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt Thursday night as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.