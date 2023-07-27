More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Officials say panic on Philippine ferry caused vessel to capsize, killing at least 26
A small Philippine ferry turned over when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds lashed the wooden vessel Thursday, and at least 26 people died, while 40 others were rescued, authorities said.
Local
Minnesota heat wave continues, but relief is on the way
Storms are expected to bring cooler air to Minnesota by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 71; mostly cloudy, humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Severe Storm Potential Through Thursday Night - Calmer Weekend Weather
We are tracking the potential of strong to severe storms Thursday Night into Friday here in the metro. Highs closer to average with lots of sunshine are expected this weekend, but a warming trend is possible again next week. - D.J. Kayser
Business
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record high temperatures persist across the US
With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new steps to protect workers — including a hazard alert notifying employers and employees about ways to stay safe from extreme heat — as well as measures to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible.