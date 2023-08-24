More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 71; mainly clear and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Variety
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
Heavy rain flooded an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars, covered the Las Vegas strip with water and temporarily closed a busy airport terminal outside Detroit.
World
See you on Copacabana? Unusually balmy weather hits Brazil in a rare winter heat wave
Summer is still four months away in the Southern Hemisphere but Brazil is contending with a balmy winter, with record high temperatures and dry weather across much of the country.
Nation
Dominican's recovery, penguin peril and GOP denial: What to know about extreme weather now
The Dominican Republic was starting to get back on its feet Thursday after Tropical Storm Franklin raked the island nation, with heavy flooding that killed at least two people. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and left more than 1.6 million without water.
Afternoon forecast: High 90 with decreasing clouds
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 24