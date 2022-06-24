More from Star Tribune
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The court stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century.
Biden: Fight over abortion rights 'is not over'
Speaking from the White House, Biden said the Supreme Court "is literally taking America back 150 years."
Evening forecast: Low of 71; cold front brings clouds, chances of strong thunderstorm late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Some Minnesota cities enact watering restrictions amid 'abnormally dry' conditions
Minneapolis enacted watering restrictions, but St. Paul has not.
Health groups take aim at LGBT community tobacco use
Over 30% of the LGBT community in Minnesota smoke. Organizations around the state are hoping to change that.