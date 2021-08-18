More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Can Vikings' Cousins get better at improvising when things go awry?
Making "off-schedule" plays isn't necessarily one of Kirk Cousins' strengths, but Vikings coaches have devised portions of practice to help the quarterback find ways to succeed when receivers are covered or the pocket collapses.
Vikings
Vikings linebacker Cam Smith, after returning from open-heart surgery, retires at 24
The former fifth-round pick had a heart defect detected because of COVID-19 testing.
Twins
Twins' planned bullpen game is complicated by an unplanned one
The plan is to piece together pitchers Thursday against New York. The trouble is the team used eight pitchers Wednesday.
Evening forecast: Low of 71; clear and warm, with more ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.