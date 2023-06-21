More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 71 and partly cloudy; more heat Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger as eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding
Tropical Storm Bret grew stronger on Wednesday as it took aim at islands in the eastern Caribbean that braced for torrential rainfall, landslides and flooding.
Afternoon forecast: High of 92; hazy and sunny
It's the longest day of the year, and it'll be a warm one. There's a chance of thunderstorms to the west.
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. June 19, 2023.