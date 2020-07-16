More from Star Tribune
Politics
Pompeo: Defending human rights underpins U.S. policy
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on "Unalienable Rights and the Securing of Freedom" in Philadelphia.
Politics
Trump claims Democrats will 'destroy' suburbs
The remark came as President Donald Trump pledged to eliminate an Obama-era program designed to promote fair housing.
Nation
Mosquito testing hampered by pandemic response
Mosquitoes are flying free as health departments across the U.S. focus on virus.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 70, with more clouds and humidity
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 85, sunny, scattered showers possible
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast