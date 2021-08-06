More From Star Tribune
Wolves
McDaniels will get chance to 'shine' on Wolves summer league team
One of the focuses of their summer league is seeing how one of their 2020 draft picks, Jaden McDaniels, handles increased responsibility.
Vikings
Vikings' Jefferson exits practice with shoulder injury
Receiver Justin Jefferson was brought to the ground by cornerback Bashaud Breeland during a full-team drill, and the second-year receiver immediately grabbed his left shoulder before walking off the field.
Olympics
What to watch on TV today at the Olympics
An hour-by-hour look at the highlights of what's on TV and being streamed on the web.
Olympics
Gold heist: Last-second score makes Steveson an Olympic champion
Gable Steveson scored his final points with 0.2 seconds remaining to win the heavyweight gold medal and complete a dramatic comeback that even his coach thought couldn't be done.
Twins
Neal: Polanco showing Twins they were right to keep him
Jorge Polanco has been a hot hitter since the Twins made changes near the trading deadline.