Twins
Kenta Maeda to get second, maybe third opinion on his pitching arm
Manager Rocco Baldelli said the righthander has been pitching while not completely healthy for a while. Among the options are surgery or being shut down for the rest of the season.
Lynx
Sylvia Fowles joins WNBA's 25-20 club
The Lynx center became the fourth player in WNBA history to record at least 25 points and 20 rebounds in a game.
Local
Video goes viral of Centerville teens running from black bear
DNR says urban sightings of black bears are more common in a drought.
Lynx
Sylvia Fowles has 29 points, 20 rebounds as Lynx weather Storm
The center also had three steals and four blocks, stepping up time and again every time the defending WNBA champions threatened to take the lead.
High Schools
Gift of a kidney links a coach and a soccer family at St. Michael-Albertville
Megan Johnson learned of a parent in need in Cleofe Zerna and took the steps to improve a life.