Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 70; partly cloudy ahead of an unsettled weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
3 people killed in Slovenia by torrential storms and flash floods
Torrential rains and heavy floods ravaged Slovenia on Friday, killing at least three people, cutting off roads and bridges and surging into buildings. Slovenia's prime minister described the devastation as ''catastrophic.''
Sports
Poor water quality sets back test of Paris' preparations for Olympic swimming in the Seine
Heavy rains have set back plans to test Paris' readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year's Summer Olympics, but Games organizers say the waterway will be better prepared in 2024.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 89, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be warm, with a chance of isolated showers in southern Minnesota. There's another chance of isolated showers Saturday; heavy rain will move in Saturday night into Sunday.
Business
Deadly flooding in China worsens as rescues and evacuations intensify
Thousands of people threatened by storm-swollen rivers were evacuated in China's northeast on Friday while areas on the outskirts of Beijing cleared debris from flooding that wrecked roads, knocked out power and left neighborhoods in shambles.