Business Black unemployment rate falls to record low in Minnesota, but do numbers tell the whole story?
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 70; mainly clear and setting up a weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off a highway Friday as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, damaging homes, flooding roads and toppling trees.
World
Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly off Mexico. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly into Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, which forecasters warned could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornados.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Haze gives way to sun, high 83
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 18
Weather
Morning forecast: Hazy, high 83; hot Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 18