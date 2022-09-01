More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 70; mainly clear and mild, but some changes ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Hot Friday With A Late Day Isolated Strong Storm? - Pleasant Labor Day Weekend
Highs climb up to around 90F ahead of a cold front on Friday that could spark off a few showers or storms across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin late in the day. Cooler weather returns for Labor Day weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
California firefighters worked in extreme conditions Thursday as they battled wildfires in rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego amid a blistering heat wave that is predicted to last through Labor Day.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 90, plenty of sunshine
It'll be summery today, with more warm weather and a chance of isolated storms Friday and a cooler weekend ahead.
Nation
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season.