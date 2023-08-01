More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Amid family demands, DPS releases footage of Black motorist's fatal shooting by State Patrol
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 70; mainly clear and humid; storms in some areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Looming thunderstorms could threaten firefighting efforts in California-Nevada blaze
A brief but heavy downpour Tuesday helped firefighters battling a massive blaze in California and Nevada, but meteorologists warned of the potential for sudden and erratic wind shifts that could endanger crews later on.
World
Powerful Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands, grounding flights and closing businesses
A powerful typhoon approached Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa on Tuesday, lashing the region with strong winds and high waves and forcing transportation to halt and stores to close.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 1