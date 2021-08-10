More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings could try to improve return game with pair of speedy rookies
Kene Nwangwu and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are among those tasked with reviving the special teams group.
Evening forecast: Low of 70; clear to partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Another Sunny, Dry Weather Streak Into The Weekend
We had our weekend ration of rain, and now it's back to smoky sunshine into early next week with very little weather drama expected. This, as Tropical Storm Fred chugs towards Florida. The very latest in today's weather blog, along with implications at takeaways from the latest U.N. IPCC climate report (AR6).
Vikings
Five observations from Vikings camp: Light day ends with popsicles
The Vikings converted practice to a walk-through before two days of joint practices with Denver.
Business
MPCA reports more drilling mud spills along Line 3 construction route
Severe drought has Embridge buying water from two northern Minnesota cities.