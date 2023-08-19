More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 70; clear and humid with Sunday a bit more comfortable
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Hilary downgraded to Category 2 hurricane as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California on Saturday as a downgraded Category 2 storm that the U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted will bring ''catastrophic'' flooding for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it was forecast to cross the border as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Nation
Record-setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the US
The summer of 2023 may be drawing to a close — but the extreme heat is not: More record-shattering temperatures — this time across Texas — are expected Saturday and Sunday as the U.S. continues to bake.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 95; sunny with excessive heat warning
It'll be sunny and hot, with an excessive heat warning in the Twin Cities area, and smoky skies in northwestern Minnesota. Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-80s.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 95; excessive heat warning
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a peak heat index of 103 in the Twin Cities area and smoky skies in northwestern Minnesota. Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-80s. More heat is on the way.