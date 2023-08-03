More from Star Tribune
Local YWCA Minneapolis shutting down Uptown, downtown fitness centers, closing swim programs, laying off 85
Business
Minnesota regulators blast Xcel for halting projects after rate case decision
The Minnesota Public Commission voted to allow Xcel to scrap a program that included a rollout of EV chargers but held them to a microgrid project for underserved communities.
Outdoors
Anglers having success at Lake of the Woods and near Northwest Angle
Minnesota fishing report: Activity has slowed among some species in Detroit Lakes area. Panfish are biting in Ely.
Duluth
Two men arrested in fatal Duluth shooting
A 19-year-old died and an 18-year-old was injured but is expected to survive.
Local
They were gathered there today to rename this Minnesota highway after Prince
MnDOT install Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway sings along Highway 5 through Chanhassen, where the late Minnesota pop star's Paisley Park was located.
St. Paul
St. Paul tenant sues landlords for alleged rent control violation
Advocates say this is the first time a tenant has sought court enforcement of the voter-approved law.