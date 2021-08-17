More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Everson Griffen scheduled to work out with Vikings
The veteran pass rusher, who played his first 10 seasons with the team, spent last year with Dallas.
Lynx
Connecticut ends Lynx's winning streak at eight games
The Sun made offense difficult, holding Minnesota to its lowest point total of the season.
Twins
Twins coach Watkins sidelined after positive COVID-19 test
First base coach Tommy Watkins, who left Monday's game in the third inning, had been vaccinated earlier this year, the team said.
Evening forecast: Low of 70 and clear; warmer days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Reusse: Miranda is hitting his way into Twins' crowded competition at third
After his famously hot start, Jose Miranda is now a dependable hitter for the St. Paul Saints,