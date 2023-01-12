More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Giants scouting report: A run-heavy offense, blitz-heavy defense
The Giants (9-7-1), who face the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Wild
Wild's 29 blocked shots against Rangers carry high risk, high reward
Captain Jared Spurgeon's 90 blocked shots is among the top 10 in the league.
Wild
Live: Follow the Wild vs. Islanders on Gameview
The Wild are looking to end a three-game losing streak. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game box score and game updates from around the NHL.
Vikings
Souhan: Coming soon for Donatell is Vikings playoff win or pink slip
It's likely Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is coaching for his job on Sunday, but his comments Thursday were relaxed and confident.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis weighs new rights for Uber and Lyft drivers
Two parallel City Council efforts are looking into how to protect wages and benefits for rideshare workers