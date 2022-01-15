More from Star Tribune
Volcano erupts in Pacific and triggers tsunami advisory
Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. Satellite images showed a huge eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom.
Wild
Recuperating Talbot holds high hopes for Wild when it gets healthy
The Wild's top goalie, who has been out six weeks, expects the team to be among the league's best.
Sports
Timberwolves have the players — finally — but on-court presence and maturity still lacking
If this team can grow up, quickly, it could join the (short) list of most-likable squads in franchise history.
Evening forecast: Low of 7; partly cloudy ahead of some light morning snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Sports
Neal: Announcement of MLB Hall of Fame voting carries less drama than it should
Writers who choose to disclose their ballots on websites and social media do injustices to the candidates, shoo-ins or not.