Evening forecast: Low of 69; partly cloudy and mild; late thunderstorm possible in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
New York begins drying out after being stunned and soaked by record-breaking rainfall
New York City began drying out Saturday after being soaked by one of its wettest days in decades, as city dwellers dried out basements and traffic resumed on highways, railways and airports that were temporarily shuttered by Friday's severe rainfall.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 83, sunny and summery
It'll be warm and humid, with a chance of passing storms overnight. The heat will linger into early next week, but then a storm developing across the West Coast will bring cooler temps.
Nation
Season's 1st snow expected in central Sierra Nevada, including Yosemite National Park
The first snowfall of the season is expected this weekend in the central Sierra Nevada, including Yosemite National Park, where as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible at the highest elevations.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 83, sunny and summery
Most of the day should be dry, sunny and humid. There's a chance of passing storms, with the warmth lingering into early next week.