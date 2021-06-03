More from Star Tribune
Wild
No surprise: Kaprizov among three finalists for NHL's top rookie award
The 24-year-old winger led rookies with 27 goals and 51 points, totals which also led the Wild. The Calder Trophy winner will be announced later this month.
Wild
Wild's top three scorers — Kaprizov, Fiala, Eriksson Ek — need new contracts
General Manager Bill Guerin said he sees the key players being with the team "long term."
Evening forecast: Low of 69; partly cloud and mild; record heat possible Friday and Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he wasn't sure that he and former President Donald Trump would ever see "eye to eye" over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would "always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years."
Local
Archdiocese investigates former official's oversight of abusive priests
Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says it will release "resulting actions'' soon.