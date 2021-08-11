More from Star Tribune
Variety
Long-awaited 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibition opening date delayed again
Organizers await a city permit for the former Minneapolis warehouse.
Local
Democrats and Republicans call Minneapolis DFL Party chairman's comments inflammatory
Devin Hogan called the Third Precinct arson a "revolutionary moment."
Featured Columns
Vaxxed but not relaxed: Minnesotans debate whether they'd feel comfortable at the State Fair
This whole summer was supposed to be a great Minnesota get-together.Most of us had masked up, locked down and looked out for each other.…
Business
Judge says $1.3-billion defamation suit against Lindell, MyPillow can proceed
The U.S. District judge in D.C. denied request to dismiss lawsuits against Lindell and his allies Sydney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.
Twins
Ober's pitching, Polanco's hitting lead Twins past White Sox 1-0
Four pitchers combined to allow just six hits and Jorge Polanco belted a solo home run as the Twins won two out of three from American League Central-leading Chicago.