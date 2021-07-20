More from Star Tribune
Wolves
NBA approves initial sale of Wolves and Lynx to Lore, A-Rod
The sale is expected to close in coming days as Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez embark on their two-year path to becoming controlling owners of the NBA and WNBA teams.
Gophers
Gophers' Johnson trying to balance search for players this season and next
Seven seniors are lined up to play in 2021-22, which could result in a large 2022 freshman class.
Golf
Shared love for dogs brings a teenage artist, 3M champ Wolff their own gifts
Matthew Wolff, the 2019 3M Open winner, presented a backyard artist's studio to an oncology patient from St. Paul who has her own Etsy shop featuring artwork of her Corgi and dogs of all shapes and sizes.
Local
Year-old Minnesota BCA unit under fresh scrutiny
Creation of the Force Investigations Unit remains controversial.
Wild
Wednesday's NHL expansion draft at a glance
The Seattle Kraken begins building its roster, and the Wild stands to lose at least one regular.