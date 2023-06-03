More From Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 69, mild and clear to show off the moonlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
After record snow and flooding, mosquito season is here to stay
The National Weather Service is predicting normal precipitation this summer, so mosquito numbers could continue to rise.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 90; chance of storms
Summery weather continues, with more heat and chances of storms Saturday afternoon as well as Sunday and Monday. Humidity will drop, and cooler temps are on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 90; chance of storms
It'll be very warm again today, with a chance of storms this afternoon. There's more of the same on the way the next couple of days, with cooler weather on the way.
Nation
Report: Buffalo's snow-removal equipment, communications fell short during deadly blizzard
Buffalo's snow-removal fleet was no match for the historic Christmas week blizzard that left 31 people dead in the city, and officials fell short in issuing warnings and providing shelter, according to a report released Friday.