Politics
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
The former Trump adviser is the latest in a long list of the president's allies to be charged with a crime.
Politics
Despite disappointing reports, Trump touts economy
President Trump touted his economic stewardship at a small rally near Scranton, Pa
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 69; mainly clear and calm before possible stormsFriday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Surveillance video captures man vandalizing Floyd mural
Surveillance video from Cup Foods captures a man vandalizing the George Floyd mural painted on the side of the south Minneapolis food market.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Warmer and more humid; high 87
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast