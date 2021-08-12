More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Hunters beset by ongoing ammo shortage, price hikes
It's a boon for manufacturers, but not so for retailers and customers.
Local
Minneapolis police to scale back low-level traffic stops
Critics have long lambasted what they call pretextual stops.
'Immersive Van Gogh' turns a Minneapolis building into participatory art
The exhibition takes viewers on a one-hour tour of about 400 of the artist's paintings projected onto the walls, ceilings and floors of the one-time warehouse in northeast Minneapolis.
Evening forecast: Low of 69, clear, with quiet days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Access Vikings
Vikings camp observations: Mond still catching up after COVID
Coach Mike Zimmer said the rookie quarterback still needs to speed up his process on the field.