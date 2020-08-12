More from Star Tribune
Politics
Biden with Harris: 'It's a great day for America'
The Democratic presidential ticket for 2020 campaigned together for the first time in Delaware.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 68, with clouds sticking around
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump 'a little surprised' by Dem VP pick Harris
President Donald Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that Harris "was very disrespectful to Joe Biden" during the Democratic primaries, and said "it's hard to pick somebody that's that disrespectful."
Video
Afternoon forecast: 82, storms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Companies test antibody drugs to treat COVID-19
With a coronavirus vaccine still many months off, companies are rushing to test what may be the next best thing: antibody drugs that fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to do the job.