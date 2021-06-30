More from Star Tribune
Business
Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave
More than 60 deaths in Oregon have been linked to the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, health officials said, as dozens of other deaths in Canada, Washington state and elsewhere are investigated for ties to the hot weather.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 88, lots of sun, less humid
A few scattered showers are possible in northern Minnesota.
Business
California tests off-the-grid solutions to power outages
When a wildfire tore through Briceburg nearly two years ago, the tiny community on the edge of Yosemite National Park lost the only power line connecting it to the electrical grid.
Nation
Editorial Roundup: U.S.
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: