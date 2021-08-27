More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Former University of Minnesota football player sues school for head injuries sustained as student athlete
Campion says school hid dangers of concussions.
Evening forecast: Low of 68; periods of rain possible; mostly cloudy and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Olympics
Eagan's Weggemann has record-setting, gold medal day at Paralympics
Mallory Weggemann won gold in Tokyo with a dominant performance in the women's 200-meter individual medley, finishing over seven seconds ahead of the field.
Vikings
Key Vikings starters remain sidelined during preseason finale in Kansas City
With the likes of Danielle Hunter and Patrick Peterson sidelined Friday night, the Vikings' retooled roster won't debut in full until the Sept. 12 regular season opener in Cincinnati.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.