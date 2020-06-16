More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
McConnell 'OK' changing Confederate names of bases
The Republican Senate leader declined to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.
Local
Senate panel eyes legislation on police reform
Democrats in the House and Senate have already rolled out their proposals in the Justice and Policing Act of 2020.
Business
Delta steps up its airplane cleaning and interactions with passengers
The nation's biggest airline, and the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, has overhauled the way it cleans airplanes and operates at airports.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 68; clear to partly cloudy night
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Hot, sunny and windy; high 93
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast