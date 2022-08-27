More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 68; breezy, mostly clouds and humid with a couple of storms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays
An elaborate fireworks display took place Saturday under calm skies in Hungary's capital after a postponement of the show last weekend caused controversy when it led to the firing of the country's top meteorologists over their weather predictions.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 80, mix of sun and clouds, chance of storms
Gusty winds are possible, with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up later this afternoon and evening. There's another chance of wet weather later Sunday.
Nation
HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim
The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses' front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
World
Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000
Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday.