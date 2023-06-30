More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Haze, heat and storms are bringing danger and discomfort to many parts of the US
Smoky haze, hot weather and powerful storms brought dangerous and uncomfortable conditions to parts of the U.S. heading into a long July Fourth weekend that typically draws Americans to outdoor gatherings.
World
Beatriz strengthens to a hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Beatriz strengthened Friday to hurricane as it spun along Mexico's southern Pacific coast, threatening heavy rain for several southern states.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 68 and partly cloudy; warm, sunny weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Alaska's slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year
Alaska is off to the slowest start of a wildfire season in three decades -- an immense relief one year after fires scorched nearly enough land to cover Connecticut and even threatened remote Alaska Native communities on the tundra.
Nation
'Watermelon snow' piques curiosities in Utah after abnormally wet winter
High up in the mountains, amid pinyon pine and quaking aspen trees, the remaining remnants of the winter's snow is dotted with hues of pinks, purples and oranges.