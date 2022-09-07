More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Hot Thursday Before A Cold Front Brings Cooler Temperatures And Rain In
Enjoy one more summer-like day on Thursday as highs climb into the 90s across parts of the state. Rain and cooler weather is on the way after that for Friday and the weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 68; a clear and mild night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.
Nation
EPA leader: Jackson needs 'fair share' of money to fix water
The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that he wants Mississippi's capital city to receive "its fair share" of federal money to repair a troubled water system that left homes and businesses without running water for several days.
Business
California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat
Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state's electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages.