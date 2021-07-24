More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Minnesota Vixen lose women's football championship game to Boston 42-26
Running back Grace Cooper ran for four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for the Vixen.
Twins
Neal's 3-2 Pitch: Keep the big moves comin', Twins
The 3-2 Pitch: With an eye on 2023, the Twins should be ultra-aggressive at the trade deadline.
Evening forecast: Low of 67 with clear skies and more heat ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Loons
Two late goals lift Minnesota United to 2-1 victory over Portland
The Loons squandered one opportunity after another before striking in the 75th and 85 minutes.
Twins
Twins break up no-hitter in ninth inning but lose 2-1 to Angels
Patrick Sandoval fell short of his no-hit bid but did ruin another strong start by Jose Berrios, whose future with the Twins is in question as the trade deadline approaches.