Twins
Neal: Twins show their commitment to young outfielder Larnach
Trevor Larnach has had more downs than ups this season, but Rocco Baldelli shows faith in his continued development.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results and more
Picks from Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau and everything you need for a day at the races.
Paul Douglas
Driest Meteorological Summer at MSP (to date) Since 1982
Considering we are running a 4-8" rainfall deficit, one weekend of T-storms, no matter how heavy or widespread, will pull us out of the drought. Although this weekend may bring significant showers and T-storms capable of an inch or 2 of rain, putting a significant dent in the drought, reducing the fire risk and hopefully allowing (many) farmers to live to fight another day.
Vikings
Cornerback Alexander once again a key piece in Vikings secondary
Mackensie Alexander, the 2016 second-round pick, is the last Vikings corner to eclipse 10 deflections in a season. He and coach Mike Zimmer can mutually benefit from this reunion, but not everything is like old times.
Access Vikings
Vikings camp observations: Jefferson, passing game slip in Cousins' return
Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were back from quarantine, but the passing game wasn't firing on all cylinders Thursday.