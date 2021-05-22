More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 67; partly cloudy and mild, with changes ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Mpls. community leaders vow to 'take back the block' from guns and gangs
It comes after 3 people died in overnight bloodshed, 2 in a nightclub shooting. An arrest has been made in the case.
Wild
Wild inserts Parise back into lineup for Game 4 vs. Vegas
After sitting as a healthy scratch for the previous three matchups, Zach Parise was back in action Saturday.
The Wild Beat
Parise, Rau playing for Wild in Game 4 vs. Golden Knights
The Wild made two lineup changes ahead of Game 4, with Zach Parise and Kyle Rau likely to jump into the lineup.
Twins
Twins allow walkoff homer in 10th, fall to 0-8 in extra innings
Cleveland's Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run shot off Alexander Colome in the bottom of the 10th inning.