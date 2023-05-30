More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 67; mostly cloudy and mild, with a thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Warm, chance of storms, high 88
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, May 30
Morning forecast: Warm, chance of showers, storms; high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 30
Paul Douglas
A fast-forward taste of July this week
A few afternoon and evening instability T-storms bubble up each day this week with enough sunshine for highs from 85-90F, well above average. Fire and air quality concerns should fade as humidity rises and puddles proliferate. A muggy week.