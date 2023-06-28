More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 67; mainly cloudy and humid; couple of showers and thunderstorms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Adrian becomes the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season off of Mexico's western coast
Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season Wednesday off Mexico's western coast.
Nation
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains. Scientists say that's a problem
A warming world is transforming some major snowfalls into extreme rain over mountains instead, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year as well as long-term water shortages, a new study found.
Nation
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana blanketed more of the Southeast on Wednesday, stretching government warnings of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures eastward into Mississippi and Tennessee.
World
Rain has failed to quell Canadian wildfires, and more smoky haze is on the way, officials say
Canadian wildfires will send worsening smoky air across the country and neighboring United States in coming days after recent heavy rains failed to fall in areas of Quebec where the fires are most active, officials said Wednesday.