Evening forecast: Low of 67; clearing and more comfortable weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
The Twins Beat
Shoemaker banished to bullpen; rookie Ober tonight's Twins starter
Matt Shoemaker is 2-7 with a 7.28 ERA in 11 starts and gave up eight runs in on-third of an inning last Friday in Kansas City.
Gophers
Rockwall-Heath (Texas) running back Zach Evans commits to Gophers
The three-star recruit is the nation's 46th-rated running back in the recruiting Class of 2022, according to 247Sports' composite rankings of major recruiting services.
Local
YouTube suspends Sen. Johnson for COVID-19 'misinformation'
Sen. Ron Johnson was suspended Friday from uploading videos to YouTube for one week, after the company said he violated its COVID-19 "medical misinformation policies."
Inspired
Duo teams up to give patients time, tools and tenderness to talk about death
A powerful thing that came out of their time together was an educational film for medical providers on how to have difficult end-of-life conversations.