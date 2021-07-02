More from Star Tribune
Twins
Reusse: Return of sports was a remarkable story for the first half of 2021
In the middle of the year, we're almost back to normal thanks to vaccinations.
Evening forecast: Low of 67; clear to partly cloudy ahead of a hot weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Wild signs Joel Eriksson Ek to eight-year, $42 million contract
Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala are next on the list for GM Bill Guerin.
Inspired
Tesfa Wondemagegnehu takes 60-day, 7,000-mile journey to gather Black stories
Music teacher takes 60-day, 7,000-mile journey to gather Black stories.
Local
Law enforcement groups sue over new use-of-force standards
In the suit, filed against Gov. Tim Walz and the state of Minnesota, they claim that the new law is unconstitutional and want extra time to train officers.