Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 67; clear, mild and muggy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall
Tropical Storm Bret chugged toward the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday as the region prepared itself for an unusually early storm and the torrential rains that are forecast.
World
Days of sweltering heat, power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll climbs
A scorching heat wave in two of India's most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and disrupted power, forcing staff to use books to cool patients, as officials investigate a death toll that has reached nearly 170.
Nation
New search for actor Julian Sands on California mountain is unsuccessful
A weekend search for long-missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful, authorities said.