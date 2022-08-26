More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 67; becoming cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert.
Nation
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 81, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a lovely summer afternoon. There's a risk of severe weather on the way tonight into the day Saturday and isolated storms Sunday and Monday.
Business
Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked Friday for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation as rescuers struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas.