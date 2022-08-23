More from Star Tribune
Nation
Woman dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flood
An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah's Zion National Park, officials said Tuesday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 67 and mainly clear but changes ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Drought disaster declared; city restricts outdoor irrigation
Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England's second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens.
World
Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods rises to 89
The death toll from flash floods in Sudan since the start of the country's rainy season in May has climbed to at least 89, an official said Tuesday, as the downpours continued to inundate villages across the east African nation.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 84, plenty of sun
It'll be sunny to mostly sunny and pleasant. There's a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.