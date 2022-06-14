More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul district considers allowing sage-burning ceremonies in schools
New policy covers Native American practice of smudging.
Duluth
Want some chickens with your Airbnb? Locally Laid is at your service
The Wrenshall company is offering guests the chance to sleep in rustic cabins and work as farmhands — for a fee.
St. Paul
Gateway Park opens on St. Paul's Highland Bridge site
The city's newest park is the first part of the 122-acre development to open to the public.
Evening forecast: Low of 66; passing shower possible late, bringing a cooldown
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
High Schools
Reusse: Visit to Dick Putz Field reveals superb Fairmont battery
The Cardinals won the 2A quarterfinal, lifted by a pitcher who is a catch-and-shoot hoops standout and a catcher of all-around note.