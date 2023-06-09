More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 66; partly cloudy with chance of a stray thunderstorm late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
A Few Badly Needed PM Showers Today
We may salvage a little hazy sun this morning, but a southbound cool front sparks a few midday and afternoon showers, even a clap of thunder. Once again the atmosphere will NOT be ripe for hail or high winds. It's been a supernaturally quiet spring for severe weather across the Upper Midwest. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon weather: High of 83, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be summery, with a chance of isolated storms to the west that will move toward the Twin Cities on Saturday. Cooler and sunnier air is on the way Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Northern Minnesota Storms Late Friday To Move South Into Saturday
Friday will be the warmest day of the week in the metro before a cold front slides across the state. That'll start to bring storms to northern Minnesota Friday afternoon, with storm activity reaching the metro late Friday Night into Saturday. - D.J. Kayser