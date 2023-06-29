More from Star Tribune
Nation
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering much of the South and Midwest
As dangerous heat and humidity smothered parts of the South and Midwest on Thursday, local governments and charities worked to protect poor and elderly residents by opening cooling stations and delivering donated air conditioners.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 66; partly cloudy and humid; isolated storms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations
Backups are easing at U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, but United Airlines continues to struggle, accounting for the majority of canceled flights in the United States on Thursday.
Nation
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of storms, high 89
Air quality alerts are still in effect around Minnesota. There is a chance for some isolated storms Thursday night.