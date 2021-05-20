More from Star Tribune
Local
Airline passenger faces cocaine charge after flight diverted to Minneapolis
Witnesses reported he "caused a commotion," walking up and down the aisle wielding a butter knife.
Twins
Follow Twins, Angels doubleheader live on Gameview
Tap here for play-by-play updates, statistics and more from today's Twins game in Detroit. The Twins scored six runs in the first two innings.
Local
Prosecutors deny claim that ME's opinion on death of George Floyd was coerced
State accuses former Minneapolis cop's lawyer of bad faith argument.
Gophers Basketball
Gophers land Stephen F. Austin big man transfer Daniels to add much-needed depth
Charlie Daniels, a 6-9, 230-pound senior from Florida, is the seventh transfer to commit to new Gophers coach Ben Johnson
Evening forecast: Low of 66; mostly cloudy with occasional rain or storms
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.